Capitals host the Kraken after Ovechkin's 2-goal game

The Washington Capitals host the Seattle Kraken after Alex Ovechkin's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Capitals' 4-1 win.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Seattle Kraken (15-7-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (12-12-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Friday, 4 p.m. PT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Seattle Kraken after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Washington has gone 7-4-1 in home games and 12-12-4 overall. The Capitals have a 12-1-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

Seattle has an 8-1-1 record on the road and a 15-7-3 record overall. The Kraken are 5-2-1 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season. The Kraken won 3-2 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin has 15 goals and 12 assists for the Capitals. John Carlson has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Andre Burakovsky has scored nine goals with 17 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Kraken: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Dmitry Orlov: out (lower-body), Martin Fehervary: out (upper-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Beck Malenstyn: out (finger).