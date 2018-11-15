The Seattle Seahawks will host the Green Bay Packers Thursday Night for their third prime-time appearance of the season. With both teams struggling to win close games as of late, their playoff hopes could be dwindling. For a chance to make the postseason, the Week 11 matchup is critical for the clubs. Here’s what it will take for each team to earn the win.

Seahawks’ keys to victory

The Seahawks came out of their early bye week as healthy as they’ve been all season but recent setbacks have left some starters on the bench. Against Green Bay, the running backs will need to step up in case starter Chris Carson remains sidelined and continue to force the game on the ground.

Seattle’s defenders still need to be wary of Rodgers, who is an expert at exploiting young secondaries. The Seahawks are hoping to prove CenturyLink Field is still a hostile environment for opponents but will need to start fast and play clean to convince the Packers.

Packers’ keys to victory

Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers has struggled with a knee injury over the first half of the season but has finally shed his bulky brace and seems to be on the mend. With increased mobility and more time on the practice field, Rodgers should start to jell more with his receivers and former Seahawks’ tight end Jimmy Graham.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Green Bay’s defense has been unable to capitalize on clutch opportunities, which has cost them winnable ballgames over the last few weeks. The Packers, who have lost all four of their road games this year, need to put together a complete game in Seattle to keep any shot at the playoffs alive.

Matchup to watch: Aaron Rodgers vs. Seattle’s pass rush

Despite the new look of Seattle’s defensive line, the focus continues to be on the quarterback. Defensive ends Frank Clark and Jarran Reed have handled the bulk of the work but the rest of the rotation will have to show up to stop Rodgers Week 11.

Who wins?

The Seahawks will look to keep the Packers winless on the road but will need to clean up sloppy play and penalties coming off a short week. If Seattle can strike quickly and win the turnover battle, the Seahawks should emerge with the victory.

Seahawks 27-20.

© 2018 KING