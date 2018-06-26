Seattle Seahawks rookie linebacker Shaquem Griffin has already made quite an impression in his new city. His legacy continues to grow, as he has been named a co-Grand Marshal for the Special Olympics USA Games. The Opening Ceremony will be taking place on July 1 at University of Washington’s Husky Stadium.

Griffin will be co-Grand Marshal alongside Tim Corrigan, a 75-year-old Special Olympics athlete. Corrigan lit the torch and competed in the first ever Special Olympics games in Chicago back in 1968. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics.

“We’re really excited to add these talented performers to an already impressive lineup,” said Jayme Powers, Executive Producer and COO for the Special Olympics USA Games. “The Opening Ceremony will provide a powerful way to kick-off the USA Games by creating a once-in-a-lifetime entertainment experience for all of our athletes, volunteers and spectators.”



Griffin was born with a rare condition called amniotic band syndrome. It required him to have his hand amputated when he was four years old. He overcame the odds and had a dominant career at University of Central Florida, leading to the Seahawks selecting him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, reuniting him with his twin brother Shaquill.



For more information on the 2018 USA Games and to purchase tickets for the Opening Ceremony, visit SpecialOlympicsUSAGames.org.



