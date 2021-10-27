Seahawks showing signs of potential defensive turnaround

The Seattle Seahawks don't have much to like right now between a three-game losing streak and sitting in last place in the NFC West.

But the Seahawks may have turned a corner defensively.

The team has held two straight opponents under 350 total yards heading into Sunday's home game against Jacksonville — although the improvement lost some of its importance with the Seahawks losing both games.

Monday's game they only gave up 304 yards on defense, a season low.