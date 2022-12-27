Seahawks place tight end Dissly on IR

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly's season is over. The Hawks placed him on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Dissly was having a career year. He caught 34 passes for 349 yards, both are career highs. Plus, he has three touchdown receptions. The former Husky also had his highest catch percentage at 89.5% of the balls thrown his way.

This is the third time that Dissly has suffered a season ending injury. In his rookie season, Dissly tore his patellar tendon. The next season, he tore his achilles tendon.

The move leaves only two tight ends on the active roster, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson. Seattle could elevate Tyler Mabry from the practice squad to give the team more depth at tight end.

Seattle promote cornerback Xavier Crawford from the practice squad to fill Dissly's spot on the 53-man roster.

The Hawks also lost seventh round pick Bo Melton to the Packers. Green Bay signed him of Seattle's practice squad.