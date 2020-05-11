Will the Hawks prevail against the Bills? Former linebacker Lofa Tatupu weighs in - Hawk Zone

Should we be worried about the 8th game of the season?

SEATTLE — The Seahawks are (hopefully) heading for their 7th win this season, maintaining their number one spot in the NFC West. They're taking on the Buffalo Bills, who currently have the number one spot in the AFC East.

The Bills like to blitz 35% of the time with a sack total of 19 and 63 QB pressures. On the other hand the Seahawks blitz 30% of the time with 12 sacks but have 72 QB pressures. Putting the Seahawks in the top half of the league. The Bills are one of the most penalized teams on defense and offense. The Bills D gives up 134.5 yards/game on the ground compared to the Seahawks 102.

