Seahawks bring back fan favorite Willson, acquire extra CB

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have brought back a familiar face signing veteran tight end Luke Willson and acquired cornerback John Reid from Houston for a conditional late-round draft pick.

Willson's signing was official while Reed's trade is expected to be finalized on Wednesday.

Both moves are tied to depth concerns and injuries with expected contributors for Seattle.

With Willson, his signing comes after Colby Parkinson went down with a small fracture in his foot earlier in camp.