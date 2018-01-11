Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson finished Week 8 against the Detroit Lions with a perfect passer rating of 158.3. He completed 14 of 17 passes attempted, for 248 yards and three touchdowns.

The Seahawks ran the ball a staggering 42 times in Detroit, with Chris Carson and a commanding offensive line leading the pack. With a more focused rushing attack and solid protection from the line, Wilson has been able to do what Wilson does best.

“Yeah, we’re finding the numbers right now,” coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday. “You look at the percentages of how much we’re running it and how it’s mixing with the throwing game, we’re taking full advantage of the throwing game in the few chances that we get. He was 14-for-17 last week and I don’t think – there might have been one throwaway.”

Through seven games, Wilson has logged 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions, three of those in the first two weeks of the year. Against the Lions, Wilson posted an 82.4 completion percentage – his best of the season.

There’s no denying Wilson and Seattle’s offense have finally found the magical balance through the air and on the ground.

“He almost hit every pass,” Carroll continued. “That’s fantastic efficiency. He’s capable of that. I’ve always said he could be a 70 percent completion guy and in this format and this style, there’s no doubt in my mind he could be and that’s when we’re really dangerous because there’s no space in there for the other guys so it’s pretty good.”

