Four observations as Seahawks lose to Saints in high-scoring affair

The Seahawks' defense continues to have a hard time slowing anyone down, while Geno Smith puts together another impressive performance.

NEW ORLEANS — The Seattle Seahawks offense has been firing on all cylinders over the past two weeks, putting up a combined 80 points. Unfortunately for Pete Carroll and Co., the defense has allowed 84 points over that same period.

Unlike last week, the Seahawks were unable to win a shootout in New Orleans on Sunday, falling 39-32 to the Saints at the Caesars Superdome.

Despite another standout performance from Geno Smith at quarterback, the Seahawks fell to 2-3 with the loss Sunday.

Here are four takeaways from the high-scoring affair in the Big Easy:

Don't get defensive

After failing to do so in either of the team's first two games, the Seahawks have scored more than 20 points in three consecutive weeks. However, the Seahawks are just 1-2 in that three-week span.

The Seattle defense was gashed Sunday by a Saints offense missing its top two wide receivers and its starting quarterback. Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara both topped 100 yards rushing as the Saints nearly put up 40 points on the Seahawks.

It was expected going into this season that the Seahawks' defense would be their strength, but it appears Smith and the offense are in fact the bright spot on this team. New defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt will need to shape things up if Seattle wants to have a chance at winning games.

Kenneth Walker arrives

In more promising news for Seattle fans, rookie running back Kenneth Walker made the first of what Seahawks fans hope will be many long touchdown runs in his NFL career. The 21-year-old went 69 yards and weaved his way through the Saints' defense for his first career score as a professional.

PSA: KENNETH WALKER IS VERY FAST!



Walker ended up with eight carries for 88 yards and the above touchdown, and likely will be in line for even more carries in Week 6 after Rashaad Penny suffered what the team is calling a "serious" ankle injury Sunday.

Plenty of penalties

No team in the NFL has had as many penalty yards go against them as the Seahawks have through five games.

Seattle had 12 more penalties called against them on Sunday, and only Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have as many as the Seahawks have so far this season (44).

Rookies Tariq Woolen and Abe Lucas have been the most penalized, but the Seahawks will need to play more disciplined football across the board if it hopes to remain competitive.

Third down (lack of) efficiency

In close games in the NFL, wins and losses often come down to taking care of the little things. Converting on third down is one of the most important of those little things, and the Seahawks simply could not execute on the penultimate down on Sunday.

Seattle converted just 1-of-9 attempts on third down Sunday, while the Saints managed to convert 8-of-14 chances.