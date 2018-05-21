In a guest appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle Monday morning, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner clarified that the Seahawks are not entering a rebuilding process.

“For me, I think a lot of people are sleeping on the talent that we have in the room,” Wagner said. “A lot of people are saying it’s a fresh start. No, it’s just kind of that mentality. We had guys that left for whatever reason and it’s the next-guy-up mentality.”

The Seahawks have lost quite a bit of their starting defense from a year ago. In particular, four defensive linemen who were expected to play next season (Sheldon Richardson, Cliff Avril, Michael Bennettand Malik McDowell) are all gone. Three corner backs are also no longer with the team, with free agents Richard Sherman, DeShawn Shead and Jeremy Lane not returning.

Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas remain for now, although Thomas has been the subject of numerous trade rumors and Chancellor’s health remains in question.

Seattle has moved to address many of these needs, signing free agent defensive linemen Tom Johnson and Shamar Stephen, along with edge rusher Barkevious Mingo. In the secondary, the team added Dontae Johnson and re-signed Byron Maxwell.

Seattle used the draft to add defensive end Rasheem Green and cornerback Tre Flowers, while also adding depth at the linebacker spot with Shaquem Griffin and Jacob Martin.

“A lot of people that wanted a chance, that have been really trying to get on that field, they (now) have their opportunity to take advantage of it,” Wagner said. “And that’s how I feel about it. I’m happy for everybody, everybody seems to be in a situation that they love. So it’s going to be fun – and I’m excited to play Sherm.”

