Aaron Curry evolves from bust to coach on rise in Seattle

Aaron Curry was known a decade ago as an NFL bust.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Aaron Curry was known a decade ago as an NFL bust.

He was the No. 4 pick of the 2009 draft and four years later he was out of the league.

Curry is hoping in the future he's known for his success as a coach.

He's in his third season working on the defensive staff of the Seattle Seahawks, the team that drafted him a dozen years ago.

Curry works with defensive linemen and pass rushers.

Pete Carroll never imagined Curry going into coaching when he was playing.