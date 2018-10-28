The Seattle Seahawks earned their fourth win of the season Week 8, beating the Detroit Lions 28-14 on the road.

Quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seahawks’ offense set the tone early in the game and the defense held the Lions to just 14 points in front of their home crowd.

Here are three takeaways from Sunday’s victory.

Russell Wilson was close to perfect

Quarterback Russell Wilson finished the first half with a perfect passer rating of 158.3 after completing 11 of 12 passes attempted for 151 yards and three touchdowns.

Wilson connected on 10 straight throws before his first incompletion of the game.

Wilson continued his dynamic performance into the second half as the Seahawks stretched their lead over the Lions with 28 points before Detroit could answer.

With the offensive line playing their best ball of the season, Wilson was sacked just twice in his outing.

The quarterback was able to hang onto his passer rating throughout the ball game, ending his day a perfect 158.3 on just 17 total attempts.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Dominant run game sets up receivers for scores

Thanks to a much-improved offensive line and running back Chris Carson, the Seahawks were able to move the ball effectively down the field, allowing the wide receivers their chances to shine on limited catches.

Tyler Lockett, David Moore and tight End Ed Dickson all posted touchdowns in the first half and Carson himself added to the numbers in the second.

Carson also managed yet another 100-plus yard rushing game, totaling 25 carries for 105 yards on the ground Sunday afternoon. With hot hands, Carson played the majority of the contest, with Mike Davis stepping in during the occasional breather and late in the game.

The Seahawks run game looks to be for real this season. If the offense can continue to pound the ball each week, the wide receivers will likely be more than happy to share their touches on gamedays.

K.J. Wright unites the Seahawks defense

In his season debut Week 8, linebacker K.J. Wright logged five solo tackles, just one shy of the Seahawks’ team leader, Bobby Wagner with six.

Out the first six games of the season as he recovered from knee surgery, Wright had just one week of practice before the Lions’ matchup. He played his way through the entire ball game Sunday afternoon, although he was spelled at times to stay fresh.

The communication on the field was evident as the defense did everything they could to thwart a potential Lions attack.

Seattle easily won the turnover battle over Detroit, with three takeaways on Sunday.

The Seahawks finally return home Week 9 to face the Chargers at Century Link Field.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM