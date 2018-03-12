The Seahawks dominated the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 to earn their seventh win of the season. Seattle now sits at 7-5 on the year.

While’s Sunday’s game didn’t include a Richard Sherman highlight reel, there were plenty of takeaways from the NFC West matchup.

Russell Wilson had himself a day

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson only threw the ball six times in the first half, completing four of those passes. Three of those completions turned out to be touchdowns, for a passer rating of 149.3.

In the second half, Wilson threw his fourth touchdown pass of the day when he connected once again with wide receiver Jaron Brown for the score.

Wilson finished the day with an impressive 11 of 17 passes completed for 185 yards and four touchdowns.

Bobby Wagner is the soul of the defense

Linebacker Wagner effectively sealed the win for the Seahawks in the fourth quarter when he picked off 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens and ran it back 98 yards for the score.

Wagner also had Seattle’s first sack of the day and finished as the team’s leading tackler with 12 combined, eight of those solo. He also recovered a fumble, good for two of the Seahawks three takeaways on the day.

The Seahawks return game has come to life

Seattle got the ball to start the second half and Tyler Lockett made the most of the opportunity. Lockett returned the kick for 84 yards, which set up running back Rashaad Penny for his touchdown on the following play.

Lockett also managed a 27-yard return in the third quarter. He handled both kick and punt return duties.

As for the Seahawks’ kick return coverage squad, they didn’t fare so well, allowing four returns for 19 yards and a long of 42.

The Seahawk return home to CenturyLink Field a week from Monday to face the Vikings in prime time.

