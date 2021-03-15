WSU women selected for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 30 years

The last time the team played in the tournament was in 1991.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The WSU women made program history on Monday, hearing their name called on the Selection Monday bracket show.

Their NCAA selection is only the program’s second ever and the first in thirty years.

The women earned a No. 9 seed and will play No. 8 South Florida on Sunday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The WSU women were on the bubble after bowing out of the Pac-12 Tournament to Arizona in the second round. They had several marquee wins this year though, including defeating Arizona, Oregon State twice, and UCLA. Their win over UCLA was the program’s first win over a top 5 team in school history.

Like the men, the women’s tournament will be played entirely in one location—San Antonio.