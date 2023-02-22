Washington State faces Stanford, aims to end road losing streak

Thursday's game will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Cougars won the previous matchup 60-59.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Washington State Cougars (13-15, 8-9 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (11-16, 5-11 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 8 p.m. Pacific Time

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State travels to Stanford looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Cardinal have gone 8-5 in home games. Stanford has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars have gone 8-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State ranks second in the Pac-12 with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Gueye averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram Harrison is averaging 10 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

TJ Bamba is averaging 14.5 points for the Cougars. Justin Powell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.