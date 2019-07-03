PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Paul White scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds and Oregon defeated Washington State 72-61 on Wednesday night.

Payton Pritchard added 15 points and seven assists for the Ducks (18-12, 9-8). Victor Bailey Jr. had 14 points shooting 4-5 from 3-point range.

Robert Franks scored 16 points with seven rebounds on 3-of-13 shooting for Washington State (11-19, 4-13). Marvin Cannon added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Oregon took control of the game with an 11-2 run late in the first half. A 3-pointer from Louis King and back to back 3's from Bailey sparked the run that gave the Ducks a 37-26 lead. Pritchard followed with a layup at the buzzer for Oregon, extending the lead to 11 at the break.

In the first five minutes of the second half WSU committed five turnovers and go scoreless for four minutes. Bailey hit back to back 3's for Oregon within 51 seconds for a 54-39 lead midway through the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: With only one game remaining the Ducks look to position themselves in one of the top four seeds for Pac-12 tournament play.

Washington State: Has now lost four in a row with one game remaining. Since the Cougars are second to last in the Pac-12 standings they have no chance of moving up in seeding for the tournament.

UP NEXT:

Oregon: At Washington on Saturday.

Washington State: Home against Oregon State on Saturday.