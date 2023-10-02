Huskies guard Noah Williams to face his former team in Pullman

The Cougars and Huskies meet Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington Huskies (13-12, 5-9 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (10-15, 5-9 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the Washington State Cougars after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 22 points in Washington's 80-74 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Cougars have gone 7-3 in home games. Washington State averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 5- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Huskies are 5-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington ranks eighth in the Pac-12 shooting 32.1% from deep. Kyle Luttinen leads the Huskies shooting 50% from 3-point range.

It will also be Washington guard Noah Williams' first game in Pullman as a Husky. The former O'Dea star played 3 seasons with the Cougars.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Bamba is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Cougars. Mouhamed Gueye is averaging 14.1 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the past 10 games for Washington State.

Cole Bajema averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Brooks is shooting 44.7% and averaging 18.7 points over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.