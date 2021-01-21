x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Huskies

Washington snaps 8-game skid, topples Colorado 84-80

Marcus Tsohonis scored a career-high 27 off the bench and Washington picked up its first conference win of the season beating Colorado 84-80.
Credit: Scott Eklund/UW Athletics
Huskies taking on Colorado. UW earns its first win of the Pac-12 season.

SEATTLE (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis scored a career-high 27 off the bench, Erik Stevenson added 17 points before fouling out, and Washington picked up its first conference win of the season beating Colorado 84-80. 

Tsohonis was brilliant providing the Huskies a needed punch of scoring off the bench. 

He topped his career-high of 24 points set just a couple of weeks ago in a loss to Stanford. 

Jeriah Horne scored a season-high 24 for Colorado, but missed an open 3-pointer with seven seconds left that could have tied the game. 

Colorado saw its four-game win streak snapped.