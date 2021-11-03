Washington comeback runs out of time, losing to Utah 98-95

Timmy Allen led Utah with 24 points and 11 rebounds, and the Utes had to hold off Washington 98-95 win in the opening round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timmy Allen led six Utah players in double figures with 24 points and 11 rebounds, and the Utes had to hold off Washington's late charge for a 98-95 win in the opening round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament.

Allen and the Utes jumped to a 17-point lead early, led by 12 at halftime and never let Washington cut the deficit to single-digits until late in the second half.

Alfonso Plummer finished with 21 points, including six 3-pointers.

The Utes shot 54% from behind the arc.