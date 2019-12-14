WACO, Texas — The eighth-seed Washington Huskies (27-6) returned to the Elite Eight on Friday with a four set win over Kentucky in the Sweet Sixteen. It's the first time since 2016 the Dawgs have advanced past the round of 16.

Senior Kara Bajema led the Dawgs with 24 kills and 13 digs. In the process, Bajema broke the Washington school record for kills in a season with 577.

Avie Niece has eight kills and five block assists. Ella May Powell dished out 37 assists.

Washington will now face No. 1 Baylor on Saturday at 1 p.m. PT. The Bears are 28-1, having beat Purdue in four sets.