Bey, Huskies battle past Utah, 83-79 for back-to-back wins

SEATTLE (AP) — Jamal Bey scored a career-high 28 points on near-perfect shooting, ended two of Utah's last three possessions with a steal and a defensive rebound, and Washington rallied to an 83-79 win.
Bey was 10 of 11 shooting, making all four 3-point attempts for the Huskies, who scored the game's last eight points.
UW has won back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Erik Stevenson scored 18 points and Quade Green added 20, hitting 4 of 5 from distance.
Branden Carlson led the Utes with a career-high 18 points, Riley Battin and Timmy Allen scored 15 each and Alfonso Plummer 13.