x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Huskies

Bey, Huskies battle past Utah, 83-79 for back-to-back wins

Jamal Bey scored a career-high 28 points on near-perfect shooting and Washington rallied to an 83-79 win.
Credit: Mollie Handkins/UW Athletics
credit: Mollie Handkins/UW Athletics

SEATTLE (AP) — Jamal Bey scored a career-high 28 points on near-perfect shooting, ended two of Utah's last three possessions with a steal and a defensive rebound, and Washington rallied to an 83-79 win.

Bey was 10 of 11 shooting, making all four 3-point attempts for the Huskies, who scored the game's last eight points. 

UW has won back-to-back games for the first time this season. 

Erik Stevenson scored 18 points and Quade Green added 20, hitting 4 of 5 from distance. 

Branden Carlson led the Utes with a career-high 18 points, Riley Battin and Timmy Allen scored 15 each and Alfonso Plummer 13.