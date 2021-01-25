Bey, Huskies battle past Utah, 83-79 for back-to-back wins

Jamal Bey scored a career-high 28 points on near-perfect shooting and Washington rallied to an 83-79 win.

SEATTLE (AP) — Jamal Bey scored a career-high 28 points on near-perfect shooting, ended two of Utah's last three possessions with a steal and a defensive rebound, and Washington rallied to an 83-79 win.

Bey was 10 of 11 shooting, making all four 3-point attempts for the Huskies, who scored the game's last eight points.

UW has won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Erik Stevenson scored 18 points and Quade Green added 20, hitting 4 of 5 from distance.