How to experience PLAY BALL PARK during All-Star Week in Seattle

PLAY BALL PARK will feature a gaming zone, the World's Largest Baseball and an autograph section.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — If you're looking to participate in Major League Baseball's All-Star Week festivities in Seattle, Capital One PLAY BALL PARK will be the most accessible of all the events.

Located just across the street from T-Mobile Park next to Lumen Field, PLAY BALL PARK features a variety of attractions and events for fans of all ages.

PLAY BALL PARK will be open Saturday, July 8-Tuesday, July 11. The park is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

There will be an indoor portion that will require a ticket to attend and an outdoor portion that is free and open to all. The outdoor events will be held in Muckleshoot Plaza, the North lot and Occidental Avenue. Tickets for the indoor portion cost $35 for each day and can be purchased HERE.

Among the available attractions at PLAY BALL PARK are the Gaming Zone where fans can play MLB 23 The Show on the latest game consoles, the World's Largest Baseball, and an autograph section where fans get a chance to get items signed by MLB and Mariners legends. Edgar Martinez, Bret Boone and Mike Cameron are among the names already committed, according to the team's website. Check out the full list of available events and descriptions of the events HERE.

Fans can download the All-Star Experience Pass on their phones to augment their experience. This app will allow fans to check in at various attractions throughout the week and enter themselves for a chance to win prizes, as well as reserve a space at some of the more popular events. Pre-registration for the app and more information can be found HERE.

If you're planning to attend, know that Saturday and Sunday will be the busiest days. The MLB urges people to attend Monday or Tuesday to avoid crowds.