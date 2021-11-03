MLB's Rangers in line to be first team back to full capacity

The Texas Rangers could be the first team to return to full attendance capacity.

The team hopes to have a full house for its home opener next month after debuting a new 40,518-seat stadium without fans in the stands for its games last season.

An order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took effect Wednesday allowing businesses to operate at 100% if they choose.

Fans at Globe Life Field will still be required to wear masks, even though there is no longer a statewide mandate requiring them.