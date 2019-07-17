Editor's note: The attached video interview with Edgar Martinez was originally published in January 2019 after he found out he would be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Mariners legend Edgar Martinez is expected to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

It’s been a long time coming for Martinez. In his 10th and final year on the Hall of Fame ballot, he finally made it in with 85.4% of the vote.

RELATED: Mariners legend Edgar Martinez reacts to 'amazing' Hall of Fame announcement

The former designated hitter played his entire 18-year Major League career with the Mariners before retiring in 2004. Over his career, he made seven All-Star appearances and is the Mariners all-time leader in doubles with 514. He also accumulated 1,219 runs and 1,261 RBI with a .312 batting average.

The Mariners retired Martinez’s jersey number 11 in 2017.

The award given each year to the American League's top designated hitter is named the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award.

RELATED: Seattle superfan gives it her all to get Edgar Martinez into the Hall of Fame

The inductees will be honored during the Parade of Legends on Saturday at 3 p.m. Pacific. Martinez will be inducted in a ceremony Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pacific.