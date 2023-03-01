Mariners complete first official Spring Training workout

Scott Servais says there are 75 players in camp right now. For Servais this is his 35th spring training and his 8th as the manager of the Seattle Mariners.

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Seattle Mariners had their first official full squad workout today in Peoria, Arizona at Spring Training.

He knows expectations are high this season and he likes it that way.

King 5's Chris Egan spoke with Robbie Ray, Marco Gonzales, and JP Crawford. All three say this team got a taste of the playoffs last season, but now they are hungry for more.

Cal Raleigh also says he is 100% healthy and and excited about the upcoming season.

"I's changed, but nothing in my mind has changed. I'm still working hard every day," Raleigh said.