Mariners beat the Angels 8-5 for second straight win

Marco Gonzalez is 4-0 in seven starts at Angel Stadium

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — José Marmolejos and Shed Long Jr. homered, Marco Gonzales pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-5 on Thursday night.

Marmolejos hit his first big league homer, a three-run shot in the first. Long Jr. led off a five-run ninth inning by hitting Hansel Robles’ fastball over the wall in right.

NO. DOUBT.



José Marmolejos checks in with his first big league home run! pic.twitter.com/KODrbznUSQ — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 31, 2020

Gonzales gave the Mariners an extended outing go 6 1/3 innings, giving up six hits, two runs, both unearned, and striking out six.

The Angels played without star outfielder Mike Trout who was placed on the Paternity List. He and his wife are awaiting their first child.

Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis has hit safely in all seven of the Mariners games this season. He's batting .448.