Crawford, Gonzales lead Mariners to 8-3 win over Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — J.P Crawford homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Seattle Mariners, who beat San Diego 8-3 to snap the Padres' seven-game winning streak.

press f to pay respects to that baseball pic.twitter.com/SCS35potAf — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 26, 2020

Austin Nola also homered for the Mariners, who won their fourth straight and for the fifth time in six games.

Nola and Evan White had three hits apiece. Marco Gonzales helped deny the Padres what would have been their longest winning streak since 2012.