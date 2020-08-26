x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Mariners

Crawford, Gonzales lead Mariners to 8-3 win over Padres

J.P Crawford homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Seattle Mariners, who beat San Diego 8-3 to snap the Padres' seven-game winning streak.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — J.P Crawford homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Seattle Mariners, who beat San Diego 8-3 to snap the Padres' seven-game winning streak.

Austin Nola also homered for the Mariners, who won their fourth straight and for the fifth time in six games. 

Nola and Evan White had three hits apiece. Marco Gonzales helped deny the Padres what would have been their longest winning streak since 2012. 

He allowed three runs on nine hits while striking out five and walking none in five innings in his second career start against the Padres.