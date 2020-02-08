x
Athletics use late rally for 3-2 victory over Mariners

Pinch-hitter Robbie Grossman lined an RBI double to score Tony Kemp in the top of the 10th inning, and the Athletics rallied for a 3-2 win over the Mariners.
Credit: AP
Oakland Athletics' Tony Kemp (5) scores in front of Seattle Mariners catcher Joe Hudson in the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Seattle. The Athletics won 3-2. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Robbie Grossman lined an RBI double to score Tony Kemp in the top of the 10th inning, and the Oakland Athletics rallied for a 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Oakland snapped a three-game losing streak, escaping a major jam in the bottom of the ninth inning before Grossman came through in the 10th. 

Oakland's Joakim Soria escaped in the ninth after Seattle loaded the bases with one out. 

Soria struck out Jose Marmolejos and Shed Long Jr. to send the game to extra innings, leaving pinch-runner Dee Gordon stranded at third base.  