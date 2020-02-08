Athletics use late rally for 3-2 victory over Mariners

Pinch-hitter Robbie Grossman lined an RBI double to score Tony Kemp in the top of the 10th inning, and the Athletics rallied for a 3-2 win over the Mariners.

SEATTLE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Robbie Grossman lined an RBI double to score Tony Kemp in the top of the 10th inning, and the Oakland Athletics rallied for a 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Oakland snapped a three-game losing streak, escaping a major jam in the bottom of the ninth inning before Grossman came through in the 10th.

Oakland's Joakim Soria escaped in the ninth after Seattle loaded the bases with one out.