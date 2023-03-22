Jose Altuve gets thumb surgery after being hit by pitch in World Baseball Classic

Altuve was hit on the hand by a pitch Saturday night during the World Baseball Classic as the United States faced him and Venezuela.

HOUSTON — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve underwent surgery for a fractured right thumb on Wednesday, according to the team. The team has yet to provide a timeline for his return.

According to the Astros, Altuve will stay in Houston after his surgery as Spring Training is already in its final week. The team is set to return from West Palm Beach on Sunday.

The Astros' second baseman took a 96 mph sinker off the hand in the fifth inning while facing Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard. He grimaced as he walked off the field and was spotted later in the dugout with a splint on his thumb.

According to several reports from ESPN and USA Today, Altuve could miss up to two months following surgery.