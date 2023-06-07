2023 MLB Home Run Derby: Everything you need to know

The Mariners' Julio Rodriguez is looking to claim a Home Run Derby crown in his home city.

SEATTLE — For those that dig the long ball, Major League Baseball's (MLB) annual Home Run Derby is a bastion of riches during All-Star Week.

The best home run mashers in the world compete to see who can hit the most baseballs over the fence. That's all. It's a simple, no-frills event that always entertains.

Now with the latest iteration of MLB Home Run Derby a few days away in Seattle's T-Mobile Park, let's break down the event.

What is the Home Run Derby?

The popular event features eight hitters vying for the derby crown. There is only one objective in the Home Run Derby: Hit the baseball over the fence -- as often as possible.

When is the Home Run Derby?

The 2023 Home Run Derby will be at Seattle's T-Mobile Park Monday at 5 p.m. PST.

Can I still get tickets to the derby?

Yes! But just be forewarned: The prices will be a bit steep. The cheapest available ticket as of Friday morning was selling for $218. See the tickets available here.

What is the Home Run Derby format?

MLB changed its structure for the prestigious event to a single-elimination bracket system with three rounds of matchups. The better seed will hit second in each matchup.

In the first and second rounds of the derby, batters will have three minutes per round to hit as many home runs as possible. The clock starts with the release of the pitch and the round ends when the timer strikes zero. A home run will count, however, as long as the pitch was released prior to the clock hitting zero.

Once the tournament is down to two players, batters will have two minutes to clobber home runs over the fences.

Who is competing in this year's Home Run Derby?

The 2023 Home Run Derby will feature eight players vying for the award.

This year's field includes Chicago White Sox' Luis Robert Jr., New York Mets' Pete Alonso, Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia, Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez and Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman.

What are the Home Run Derby matchups this year?

(1) Luis Robert Jr. vs. (8) Adley Rutschman

(2) Pete Alonso vs. (7) Julio Rodríguez

(3) Mookie Betts vs. (6) Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

(4) Adolis García vs. (5) Randy Arozarena

How are seeds determined in the derby?

The seeds in the derby tournament were determined by the players' 2023 home run totals through July 4. In the event of a tie, the player with more home runs from June 15 through July 4 was awarded the higher seed.

Here were the home run totals for each player participating in the tournament:

Luis Robert Jr.: 25 home runs Pete Alonso: 25 home runs Mookie Betts: 23 home runs Adolis Garcia: 21 home runs Randy Arozarean: 16 home runs Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 13 home runs Julio Rodriguez: 13 home runs Adley Rutschman: 11 home runs

What are some big storylines heading into the derby?

We'll start with none other than the face of the Mariners franchise.

Can Julio win it this time?

As a rookie Rodriguez nearly beat Juan Soto to claim the 2022 Home Run Derby crown, falling short in the final round. Even in the defeat, Rodriguez became the first player ever with multiple 30-home run rounds in a single. Rodriguez hit 81 home runs in last year's derby, the second-most homers in a single event of all time.

Hometown kid

Representing Seattle, Rodriguez is hoping to become just the fourth player ever to win the Home Run Derby in their home park. Bryce Harper (2019), Todd Frazier (2015) and Ryne Sandberg (1990) were the only other players that have achieved this feat. If he wins the derby, the 22-year-old would be the second Mariners player to win a Home Run Derby. Ken Griffey Jr., a three-time derby champion, is the only Mariner that has ever won the event.

Julio vs. The Polar Bear

To win the 2023 derby, Rodriguez just needs to beat the all-time leading Home Run Derby slugger. No biggie.

As the seventh seed in the event, Rodriguez will have a rematch against No. 2 seed Alonso, who has slugged 26 home runs before the All-Star break.

The Mets hitter is a two-time derby champion, with back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2021. Alonso's 174 total home runs across three derbies are the most all-time.

Rodriguez needed to mash 31 home runs in the 2022 Home Run Derby to eliminate Alonso and knock him off his perch. Can he beat him again in the first round?

The Polar Bear chasing The Kid

While he already has the most home runs in derby history, Alonso needs one more accolade to cement his status as a derby legend. Alonso is one more title away from a third Home Run Derby crown to match Griffey Jr., who remains the only player to win three derbies (1994, 1998 and 1999).

Vlad Jr. is back

Guerrero Jr. is back in the derby after nearly winning the 2019 title. He lost by one home run in the final to none other than Alonso.

If Guerrero Jr. wins the 2023 derby, it would be MLB's first-ever father-son duo to be Home Run Derby champions. His dad, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., won the 2007 Home Run Derby as a representative of the Los Angeles Angels.

Who are the past winners of the Home Run Derby?

Here are the last 10 Home Run Derby winners. See the full list of previous winners here.