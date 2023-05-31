Should the Seahawks look to bring back pass rusher Frank Clark?

Clark racked up five sacks during the regular season last year and another 2.5 in the playoffs, but was released by Kansas City after the season.

SEATTLE — More than ever it has been proven true that NFL teams can never have too many pass rushers. And while the Seattle Seahawks used a second round draft pick on EDGE Derick Hall last month, they could turn to a familiar face in free agency to give them even more depth in Frank Clark.

Clark racked up five sacks during the regular season last year and another 2.5 in the playoffs, but was released by Kansas City after the season in a move to save salary space against the cap.

Locked on Seahawks host Corbin Smith believes a reunion with Clark makes sense, especially as his acquisition cost continues to go down the longer he remains unsigned.

"He's still a fairly young player that's had good productivity the last couple years," Smith said. "There may be some value in bringing him in now when you know the price isn't going to be as high as it was a couple months ago."

Clark was drafted by Seattle in 2015 and spent the first four years of his career in the Emerald City, totaling 35 sacks including 13 as a 25-year-old during the 2018 season.

The Seahawks ultimately sent him to Kansas City for a haul of draft picks, and despite making three straight Pro Bowl appearances Clark was released by the Chiefs, and he's remained unsigned for the past few months.

Seattle lost Quinton Jefferson and his 5.5 sacks from last year this offseason, and after already bringing Bobby Wagner back on board it wouldn't be a shock to see the team kick the tires on a reunion with Clark, who turns 30 in June.