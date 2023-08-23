Little League World Series: Northeast Seattle set for US semifinals

A Seattle youth baseball team is representing the Northwest in the 2023 Little League World Series.

SEATTLE — A team from Seattle is representing the Northwest in the 2023 Little League World Series (LLWS) on Wednesday afternoon in the semifinals of the U.S. side of the bracket.

With a victory Wednesday against the representatives from the Southwest, hailing from Needville, Texas, the Northeast Seattle Little League squad would advance to the U.S. Championship Game on Saturday.

The Northeast Seattle Little League team has been dominant in the LLWS, winning 10-0 over the New England region and 6-2 over the Southeast region to qualify for Wednesday's semifinal.

In order to get into the annual LLWS in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Northeast Seattle had to advance out of the Northwest Regional, which was held earlier this month in San Bernardino, Calif. NE Seattle went undefeated in that tournament and advanced past teams from Alaska, Idaho and Oregon.

The winning team from the U.S. Championship will face the best international squad from the other side of the bracket. The four teams remaining in the international tournament are Curacao (Caribbean Region), Chinese Taipei (Asia-Pacific Region), Japan and Mexico.

"I could live here," said Brooks Shewey, the coach's son and the team's centerfielder told KING 5 when the team first arrived for the tournament in Williamsport. "It's so great,"

"Even the practice fields are great," Shewey said. "The batting cages. We get so much free stuff. I could've come here empty handed and I would've been perfectly fine."

How can I watch Northeast Seattle's Little League World Series game?

Wednesday's game will begin at 12 p.m. PT and can be seen live on ESPN.

How many innings are in a Little League World Series Game?

As opposed to Major League Baseball's nine-inning games, little league baseball is six innings. Given the age of the participants, there are limitations on how many pitches a player can throw in consecutive days.