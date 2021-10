Philipp Grubauer stops 38 shots for Seattle

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vince Dunn scored two goals and Seattle closed out its preseason schedule with a shutout of Vancouver.

like we said, he's not DUNN yet! pic.twitter.com/qJXDSNxZM4 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 6, 2021

Philipp Grubauer stopped 38 shots for the expansion Kraken. Ryan Donato and Nathan Bastian also scored, and Calle Jarnkrok and Morgan Geekie each had a pair of assists.