For the first time in a few years, the Rogers Rams are making a push for the playoffs. And for the first time in 5 years, they'll be back on the KING 5 Big Game of the Week. They'll face-off against their South Hill rivals the Emerald Ridge Jaguars in the "King of the Hill" battle.

On September 14, 2007, the Jags beat the Rams 20-19 in a game that came down to the final drive. Eleven years later, Rogers is riding high thanks to a 3-1 record in league with wins over Sumner, Olympia and South Kitsap. Rogers is currently tied for 2nd place in the SPSL with Curtis and Graham-Kapowsin.

The Jaguars, who have been dealing with injuries all season long, are hopeful they can get a few players back for the big game and also get back into SPSL contention with a second league victory.

While Rogers claims KING 5 News Anchor Mimi Jung and Former Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Shurer II, who just received the Medal of Honor at the White House on Monday, as their top alumni, Emerald Ridge claims gold medals. Two-time Olympic Gold medalist Megan (Quann) Jendrick is a proud Emerald Ridge alum from the class of 2002. Former St. Louis Rams and Washington Huskies receiver Dane Looker is the offensive coordinator for Rogers.

The Rams and Jaguars will kick things off at Sparks stadium at 7:00 p.m.

