Haniger homers in 3rd straight game, Mariners top Bosox 5-4

M's are two games back in the AL wild card
Seattle Mariners' Mitch Haniger follows through on a three-run go-ahead home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger made Boston pay for a costly error by first baseman Kyle Schwarber, hitting a three-run homer with two out in the seventh inning, and the Seattle Mariners held on for a 5-4 win over the Red Sox.   Seattle pulls within two games of Boston and the Yankees in the AL wild card race.

The opener of a critical three-game series between the AL wild-card contenders went the way of the home team, which was helped, in part, by four unearned runs allowed by the Red Sox. 

Haniger's 33rd homer gave Seattle a 5-2 lead. It was his third straight game with a long ball. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers hit back-to-back homers with two outs in the eighth off Seattle’s Paul Sewald, but that was as close as Boston would get.  Drew Steckenrider pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his ninth save.

Logan Gilbert started for the Mariners and set them up for a win.  He went six innings, giving up five hits and two runs while striking out nine.