Gueye, Washington State start strong, beat Texas State 83-61

Gueye, who recorded his fourth double-double as a Cougar, was named to the Pac-12 Preseason All-Conference First Team

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Mouhamed Gueye scored 18 points and snared a career-high 13 rebounds as Washington State opened the season with an 83-61 win over Texas State on Monday night.

Gueye, who recorded his fourth double-double as a Cougar, was named to the Pac-12 Preseason All-Conference First Team after earning Freshman of the Week honors five times a year ago.

The Cougars held a seven-point lead at intermission but pulled away to start the second half. Justin Powell turned a three-point play and Gueye dunked twice, converted a three-point play and added a layup as they pushed their lead to 14 points, 52-38 in the first five minutes.

Justin Powell with the dish to Gueye for the easy flush!



JP with 8 assists and Mouhamed with the fourth double-double of his career!



📺 Pac-12 Washington

📲 https://t.co/WSmLBb67QI#GoCougs | #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/pOv8xyUOB8 — WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarMBB) November 8, 2022

DJ Rodman, the son of former NBA player Dennis Rodman, scored 16 points and knocked down 4 of 7 from distance for Washington State. Powell, a transfer from Tennessee, dished a career-high 12 assists to go with his 14 points and Jabe Mullins, a transfer from Saint Mary's, added 13 points.