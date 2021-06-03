Fraley's 1st big league homer lifts Mariners over Angels

3 hits for Crawford, Sheffield gets 5th win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jake Fraley hit his first major league homer, and the surging Seattle Mariners began a 10-game road trip with a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Fraley’s three-run shot to right-center off Griffin Canning (4-4) gave Seattle a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning. Kyle Seager also went deep and J.P. Crawford had three hits for the Mariners, who have won eight of 11.

Justin Upton and Jared Walsh homered for the Angels, who have dropped three of their four games against the Mariners so far this season.