Empire Actor Jussie Smollett turned himself into police Thursday to face charges of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report.

Authorities said they have phone records and even the checks he wrote to the people he allegedly paid to attack him.

After everything unfolded, I pondered this question: Who should be more angry about Jussie Smollett's actions?

Chicago Police perhaps. They have enough cases to manage, and then they devoted resources to investigate a bogus claim.

What about those who support the ideals of Make American Great Again.

When people believed Jussie's story, as they reasonably should when a "victim" comes forward, I'm sure some people thought -- "See, those MAGA people are racist."

President Trump tweeted this:

'Who else should be angry? Friends or colleagues who publicly supported Smollett.'

But you know who I think might have a case? Some people who can't speak for themselves, because they were the true victims of hate crimes.

Emmett Till was from Chicago, the very place where police say this staged attack went down. Till was just 14 years old when a group of white people in Mississippi beat and killed him for allegedly whistling at a white woman. That white woman recently said her story wasn't true. Even if it had been true, it didn't justify what they did to him.

What angered the judge in the Smollett case, and the police commissioner, was that Jussie even used a noose as part of his ruse.

Nooses have been used to take lives and to intimidate black people who were simply trying to exercise their right to vote.

History is real, not material for a publicity stunt. And even today -- REAL hate crimes are on the rise.

I find it interesting that this whole situation with Jussie Smollet occurred during black history month -- a time set aside to remember these painful times and to celebrate the progress.

So who should be angrier at the events that have unfolded?

I'm actually not a fan of saying that one person's pain should be weighted more heavily than another's, but I think the victims who can't be here to speak for themselves might have a good case.

Who knows? Anger may not be what they'd feel, anyway. It may look more like how a lot of people are feeling today: Disappointment.

Disappointed that after everything African Americans have been through and overcome, this was the best idea you could come up with to get ahead