x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
College

No. 1 Gonzaga routs Central Michigan, to face No. 2 UCLA

Zags are 5-0
Credit: AP
Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren (34) blocks a shot by Central Michigan forward Ralph Bissainthe (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chet Holmgren scored 19 points and No. 1 Gonzaga breezed past Central Michigan 107-54 in the Empire Classic to set up a Final Four rematch with No. 2 UCLA. 

Gonzaga, the No. 1 team for the 19th straight week, has defeated its first five opponents by an average margin of 33.6 points. Gonzaga, which came into the game averaging 89.8 points per game, topped the 100-point plateau for the first time this season behind double-digit scoring from five players. 

Nolan Hickman finished with 16 points, Julian Strawther scored 15 points, and Drew Timme and Rasir Bolton each had 11.

In Other News

Seattle's Husky Stadium welcomes back football fans after 645 days