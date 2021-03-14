x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

College

Barriere throws 5 TDs to rally E. Washington past Idaho St.

Eric Barriere threw five touchdowns, including a 6-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Boston with 25 seconds left to cap EWU's 46-42 comeback win over Idaho State.
Credit: AP
Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere in action against Washington in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Seattle. Washington won 47-14. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Eric Barriere threw five touchdowns, including a 6-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Boston with 25 seconds left to cap Eastern Washington's 46-42 comeback win over Idaho State. 

Barriere also set a career high with 455 yards passing in 34 completions. Trailing 42-31, Barriere found a wide open Blake Gobel in the back of the end zone with 5:50 remaining. 

Barriere found Boston on the two-point conversion to reduce the deficit to 42-39. 

The Eagles defense, which surrendered 502 total yards to the Bengals, stepped up and forced a three-and-out to get the ball back. 

Tyler Vander Waal threw for a career-high 409 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more for Idaho State.