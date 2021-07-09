x
Brittney Griner powers Mercury past Storm, 85-77

Sue Bird records her 3,000th career assist
PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner had 29 points and 15 rebounds to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 85-77 on Friday night. Skylar Diggins-Smith added 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting for the Mercury. 

They beat the top two teams in the WNBA standings in consecutive games with Diana Taurasi sidelined by a hip injury. Griner had 33 points Wednesday night in a 99-90 overtime win over the Las Vegas Aces. 

The Storm missed a chance to clinch a spot in WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship. Jewell Loyd had 16 points for Seattle.  

Sue Bird record her 3,000th career assist on a  feed to Mercedes Russell in the third quarter. 

The teams will meet again Sunday in Everett, Washington.