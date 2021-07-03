Blachowicz, Nunes keep belts at UFC 259; Sterling wins on DQ

Jan Blachowicz defended his UFC light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Israel Adesanya at UFC 259.

Aljamain Sterling won the UFC bantamweight title when Petr Yan was disqualified for an illegal knee strike in the fourth round.

Two-division champion Amanda Nunes also defended her featherweight belt with ease, beating Megan Anderson by submission 2:03 into the first round.

The 38-year-old Blachowicz made his first title defense by weathering an impressive start by fearsome middleweight champ Adesanya.