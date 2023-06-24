Balcer's brace pushes OL Reign past the Wave

The Reign extended their unbeaten streak against the Wave to seven matches

SAN DIEGO — OL Reign (7-4-2) beat the San Diego Wave FC (6-5-2) 2-1 at Snapdragon Stadium, the Reign’s second straight win at San Diego’s home. Forward Bethany Balcer led the way, scoring both of the Reign’s goals.

Midfielder Quinn lofted a perfect ball to Balcer who directed it into the back of the net in the 8th minute.

The strong backline of Lu Barnes, Sam Hiatt, Alana Cook, Sofia Huerta, and goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce silenced San Diego’s offense for much of the match.

San Diego got on the board two minutes into the second half. Alex Morgan connected with Jaedyn Shaw for the equalizer

In the 77th minute, Balcer found the back of the net a second time, once again on a header. Huerta looped a cross into the back post, where Balcer was free of defenders for the clinching goal.