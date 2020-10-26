Arizona Cardinals knocks off undefeated Seahawks with 37-34 OT victory

Zane Gonzalez made a 48-yard field goal with 20 seconds remaining in overtime to lead the Arizona Cardinals over the Seattle Seahawks.

ARIZONA, USA — Zane Gonzalez made a 48-yard field goal with 20 seconds remaining in overtime to lead the Arizona Cardinals over the Seattle Seahawks 37-34 in a highly-entertaining game that featured 1,091 total yards, multiple huge plays, a few crucial mistakes and — finally — a winner.

Seattle led all of regulation until Gonzalez made a 44-yard field goal as time expired to tie it at 34-all.

Arizona’s Kyler Murray threw for 360 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.