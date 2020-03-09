Alaphilippe stripped of yellow jersey by Tour de France jury

Tour de France leader Julian Alaphilippe was stripped of the yellow jersey after being handed a time penalty for illegally receiving provisions in Stage 5.

PRIVAS, France (AP) — Tour de France leader Julian Alaphilippe was stripped of the yellow jersey on Wednesday after being handed a time penalty for illegally receiving provisions near the end of Stage 5.

British rider Adam Yates was moved to first place in the revised general classification after Alaphilippe was docked 20 seconds.

TV footage showed the French rider grabbing a bottle from a staff member of his squad about 18 kilometers (11 miles) from the finish.

Riders are not allowed to receive provisions during the final 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) of a stage.