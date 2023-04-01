AEW Dynamite to make Seattle debut at Climate Pledge Arena

All Elite Wrestling is coming to the Emerald City for the first time on Wednesday night.

SEATTLE — All Elite Wrestling will make its Seattle debut Wednesday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

AEW Dynamite will feature some veteran names from the wrestling world, including Aberdeen's own Bryan Danielson, as well as up-and-comers like Absolute Ricky Starks. Starks will square off with one of wrestling's biggest stars, Chris Jericho, in a much-anticipated showdown.

Starks stopped by KING 5 to talk about the event and let Seattle wrestling fans know what they can expect from a night full of entertainment.

"For me personally, you're gonna expect the best Absolute Ricky Starks match you'll get, and I think this is a really cool coming out party for me and I said it before and I'll say it again, it's a moment of like 'finally, we finally get the Ricky that we've been wanting, they finally let this happen,'" Starks said. "I'll tell you this, I really think after it's all said and done, just another loss for Jericho.

"But beyond that, the show is stacked top to bottom. I kind of compare it to a buffet. If you don't really like Lucha Libre then you've got these two big dudes fighting each other. Or if you just like the women's matches you've got a women's tag match. There are different things, you have the Hometown Hero, you have Daniel Bryan, you've got (Darby Allin) Darby, you've got (Swerve Strickland) Swerve that are all coming out to put on the best show they can."

Danielson, who formerly was known as Daniel Bryan, is one of wrestling's biggest stars. A multiple-time world champion in wrestling's largest promotion, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Danielson now gets to make his AEW debut not too far from where he was born in Aberdeen.