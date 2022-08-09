Free fun for the family at Suncadia's historic Nelson Farm

Suncadia's Summertime at the Farm Concert Series is a free event with good music and good times. Sponsored by Suncadia.

CLE ELUM, Wash. — When you're at Suncadia's historic Nelson Farm, the sound of a guitar is the sound of a great summer night.

The Summertime at the Farm concert series is a great way to spend a day with friends and family. Taking place at the Nelson Farm within Suncadia, this series of Saturday events bring artists, musicians, food trucks and local makers together for a day of fun.

The events kick off at 4pm with a artist and vendor market, cornhole, kids' activities and even axe throwing. The concert begins at 6pm, and the event ends at 8pm. The best part? It's totally free.

"We have vendors with activities as well as goods and wares from local purveyors," says Jeff Ouradnik, Director of Sales and Marketing at Suncadia. "Just a great outdoor recreation area."

The Nelson Farm is a beautiful place to gather. Not only does it have lots of room to play, but years of history as well.

"Nelson Farm started at the turn of the century as a dairy originally," says Ouradnik. "Some of the original buildings are still here from the turn of the century, and then others have been added in the same like and style."

You can see the original 1890s era barn for yourself when you visit. Right below the barn are a slew of activities - from axe throwing to cornhole.

As the evening grows closer, many people set up chairs and blankets near the stage to claim their places. And when the music begins, it's the perfect way to end a spectacular day at Suncadia.

A different band performs at each event: