Lung cancer rate among “never smokers” on the rise

Lung cancer affecting those who have never smoked tends to disproportionately impact women, especially those of Asian descent. Sponsored by Providence Swedish.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Of all cancers, lung cancer still claims the greatest number of lives globally and in the United States.

“We are much better off than where we were 10 years back,” said Dr. Sid Devarakonda, director of thoracic medical oncology at the Swedish Cancer Institute. “But we are still nowhere near where we want to be.”

Dr. Devarakonda says two-thirds of lung cancer patients are diagnosed when the disease is incurable. Advances in treatments are encouraging, though, like the capability to map mutations or genetic changes in a person's tumor and immunotherapy.

“A good percentage of patients now can live for several years with the treatment advances we have,” Dr. Devarakonda said.

Though smoking is a major risk factor for lung cancer, 10 percent of patients have never touched a cigarette, and that number seems to be on the rise. “Never smoker” lung cancer, for some reason, tends to disproportionately affect women more than men and is a lot more common among those of Asian descent.

“We once again have a lot of questions, but we don’t have good answers for why that’s the case,” Dr. Devarakonda said.

Researchers at Swedish Cancer Institute are working to gain a better understanding of what causes lung cancer in never smokers. They are also researching possible ways they can identify these patients before they present with cancer, so providers can treat their cancer early.

Data suggests that annual CT imaging in patients with a significant history of cigarette smoking helps in early detection of cancer and a higher chance of a cure. Swedish has a lung cancer screening program, and your primary care physician should be able to refer you there.

Prevention, though, is key.

“You can always quit smoking,” Dr. Devarakonda said. “I think that’s the best gift you can give yourself in terms of health.”

To learn more about lung cancer care and treatment at the Swedish Cancer Institute, visit the Providence Swedish website. You can also call 1-855-XCANCER to talk to someone or make an appointment to see an SCI expert.

Sponsored by Providence Swedish.