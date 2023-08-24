Grant honors legacy of Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

Bank of America’s $1 million anchor grant to Wing Luke Museum funds updates to the Eng House and enhancements to the museum. Sponsored by Bank of America.

SEATTLE — Bank of America awarded the Wing Luke Museum with a $1 million anchor grant in 2022, recognizing the organization's work to enrich the residential and business communities in Seattle's Chinatown-International District (CID).

“We don’t give many of those at Bank of America,” said Jim Morehead, president, Bank of America Seattle. “The Wing Luke Museum is an anchor for this community and the International District.”

The grant from Bank of America will help the museum continue to honor the legacy of Seattle’s Asian population with restoration to the historical Eng House, technological enhancements and safety upgrades.

“We have a job to do to deliver for our shareholders,” Morehead said. “But even just as important to deliver to our community. We call it responsible growth. We deliver purpose.”

The National Trust for Historic Preservation named the CID one of 2023’s most endangered historic places, so the grant is needed and timely. The designation is bringing necessary attention to the district.

“It’s bringing light to the bold investments that are really needed to make sure this neighborhood thrives and advances,” said Joël Barraquiel Tan, executive director of Wing Luke.

New restaurants and businesses are opening in the district, which will contribute to the revitalization of the area.

“For the longest time, restaurants were shuttered due to targeted hate, and those wooden boards are coming down,” Barraquiel said. “There’s a real renaissance that’s possible here.”

A special loquat tree planted by the Eng family many years ago is a symbol of hope for the district. It’s unique that the tree is growing and fruiting this far north.

“We start with that magic and the inspiration of the loquat tree, and we trust it will tell us what to do next,” Barraquiel said.

Bank of America cardholders can get in the Wing Luke Museum for free the first full weekend of every month. Learn more about Bank of America’s contributions and the Museums on Us program on the BofA website.

