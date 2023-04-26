How to know if bariatric surgery is right for you

The Overlake team works with patients to decide what weight loss plan is best based on BMI and health risk factors. Sponsored by Overlake Medical Center and Clinics

SEATTLE — Losing weight is difficult for many people, and no single plan works for everyone. That’s why Overlake offers personalized metabolic and bariatric treatment options.

“We provide comprehensive options for patients who are needing to lose weight, whether it’s through nonsurgical medical options, like counseling and a dietitian, medications and also, of course, surgery,” said Dr. Thien Nguyen, bariatric surgeon, Overlake Medical Center and Clinics.

The team at Overlake looks at a patient’s body mass index (BMI), which is a rough measure of obesity based on height and weight. They also consider a patient’s health risk factors.

“We look at a person’s health and the effects of their obesity, whether they have diabetes, or high blood pressure or sleep apnea,” Dr. Nguyen said. “That’s how we start the process.”

Based on the results of the BMI calculation and other factors, Overlake weight loss specialists recommend a plan, which can include surgery, medications or lifestyle modifications.

Individuals are considered candidates for surgery if their BMI is equal to or greater than 40 or if their BMI is greater than 35 with an obesity-related health problem. A good candidate has also tried other nonsurgical weight loss options in the past with little to no success and should be well-informed and motivated.

The surgeons at Overlake’s Comprehensive Weight Loss Surgery Program perform the most common types of surgeries: gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy and gastric band conversion. The team works with patients to decide what option is best for them based on weight loss goals and any medical conditions, and their support continues even after surgery.

“We used to just do surgery and hope for the best,” Dr. Nguyen said. “What we find is patients can gain some weight back. Long term, it’s really important to also continue the follow up to look for complications but also to help encourage folks and give them options if they regain some weight back.”

The staff at Overlake can help answer any insurance questions, and a nurse practitioner or surgeon meets with a patient to discuss comprehensive health history. Patients also have multiple visits with a dietitian, mental health evaluations, bloodwork and imaging.

“Our staff is very experienced, and they’re very caring,” Dr. Nguyen said. “They’ve been doing it for a long time, so they can literally walk the person through the whole process.”

Overlake is the recipient of a Healthgrades Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award and is the only hospital in the state of Washington to have achieved this award. To get more information on Overlake’s weight loss services, please visit the Weight Loss Services website.